Three men robbed at gunpoint in Buffalo in two incidents

Three men were robbed at gunpoint in two separate incidents this weekend in Buffalo, according to police.

In the first, a Grant Street man told officers he was walking near Forest Avenue and Dart Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when three men he didn't know approached him. One pointed a black pistol at him and demanded money. The trio took $380 before running away.

In the second, two men said they were walking on Fillmore Avenue, near Drexel Road, just after 2 a.m. Sunday when two men walked off the porch of a nearby home and robbed them. A police report doesn't say whether just one, or both, of the robbers was armed. The suspects ran east on Drexel with two cellphones and $90 cash.

No arrests have been made.