TELESCO, Dominic S.

TELESCO - Dominic S. Of Buffalo, entered into rest August 28, 2018; beloved husband of Sarah (nee Guarino) Telesco; devoted father of Paula J. Telesco, Kenneth "Kenny" Telesco and the late Robert D. "Bob" Telesco; loving son of the late Vitus and Carmella Telesco; dear brother of the late Annie Peterson; late Angeline Maggio and the late Vita Telesco. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Joseph Spano & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. (same location as Lombardo Funeral Home), on Monday (September 3rd) from 2-6 PM and Tuesday (September 4th) from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph University Church, 3269 Main St., Buffalo, on Wednesday morning (September 5th) at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Mr. Telesco was a veteran of the US Marine Corps. Please share your online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com