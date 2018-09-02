Teen arrested in stabbing at Orchard Park apartment complex

A teenager was arrested over the weekend in the stabbing of a 44-year-old man in an Orchard Park apartment complex, town police said.

At 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responding to a reported fight at the Quaker Estates, on Lindsey Lane off Abbott Road, found a man with numerous stab wounds to his chest, upper body and back. Officers located someone in a nearby apartment who matched the description offered by the victim, along with the knife used in the attack.

Police did not identify either man. The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center but police did not release information on his condition Sunday.

A 17-year-old was arraigned in Orchard Park Town Court on charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon and released on bail.