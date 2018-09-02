STOKES, Annie (Welgush)

Entered into rest August 26, 2018. Beloved wife of Willie "Mike"; devoted mother of Karen (O.T.) Hundley, Mark (Stephanie) Stokes, and the late Felicia Stokes; cherished grandmother of Kareesha, Lakicia, Nova, Brianna, Alex; and great-grandmother of Shaka, Moses, Lea, Skylar, April, Aaliyah, Mikalah; loving daughter of the late John and Tatianna (nee Kawka) Welgush; dear sister of Mary (Karl) Powell, late Linda, and the late Pauline. Relatives and Friends may visit Grace United Church of Christ, 875 E. Delavan Ave., Buffalo on Monday from 11AM-12 Noon, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.