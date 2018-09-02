SCHIFFMAN, Robert E.

SCHIFFMAN - Robert E. Of Elma, NY, November 8, 1940 - August 22, 2018. Beloved husband of Linda; dearest father of Shar (Gene), Jim (Marina), and Dan (Emily); also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; son of the late Jake and Ruth; brother of the late Marvin (Pat); brother-in-law of James Bodekor, and Margaret (late David) Reed; also survived by nieces and nephews; best buddy of James Michael. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Spring Brook Volunteer Fire Company, 31 Pound Rd., Elma, NY, Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 10 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spring Brook Fire Company. Mr. Schiffman was President and a lifetime member of Spring Brook Volunteer Fire Company, also a lifetime member of Evans Center Volunteer Fire Company. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com