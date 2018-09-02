RYPYSC, Pearl V. (Pinski)

August 29, 2018. Of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Edward T. Rypysc, Sr.; dearest mother of the late Edward T. Rypysc, Jr.; dearest sister of Gertrude (late John) Gesicki; also predeceased by five brothers and four sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, September 8th at 9:30 in Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, 1345 Indian Church Rd., at Union. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.