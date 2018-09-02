Road closed after police say drunk Orchard Park driver hits utility pole

A section of Armor Duells Road was closed Sunday morning after Orchard Park police say a drunk driver veered off the road and struck a mailbox and a utility pole. New York State Electric & Gas crews are replacing the pole between Duerr and Bussendorfer roads.

Police say officers responding to a 3 a.m. call found a 2007 Volvo sedan with significant front end damage stopped next to a heavily damaged utility pole.

Officers found the driver, Orchard Park resident Wyatt A. Kluckhohn, 24, walking down the road nearby. He told police he lost control after swerving to avoid a deer. Police say Kluckhohn appeared intoxicated, failed field sobriety tests and refused a breath test.

He received medical treatment at the scene and must return to Town Court on driving while intoxicated and other charges.