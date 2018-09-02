RIGGIO, Joseph A.

RIGGIO - Joseph A. Of North Buffalo, entered into rest September 1, 2018. Beloved husband of Carmela (nee DiStefano) Riggio; devoted father of Nicki Riggio; loving son of the late Dominic and Lucy Riggio; dear brother of Angela (Mike) Sciandra, Dominic Riggio and the late Matthew Riggio; cherished brother-in-law of JoAnn (late Louie) Marino; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., (near Sheridan/Eggert) on Wednesday from 4-7 PM where a funeral service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com