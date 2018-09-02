Bills waive P Colton Schmidt; claim P Corey Bojorquez, CB Ryan Lewis off waivers from Patriots

The Buffalo Bills Sunday released Colton Schmidt, their punter for the past four seasons, and replaced him with rookie Corey Bojorquez, who they claimed off waivers from the New England Patriots.

The Bills, who had reduced their roster to 52 after a series of moves Saturday, also claimed cornerback Ryan Lewis off waivers from the Pats, putting them at the NFL's 53-man limit.

Schmidt, who joined the Bills in 2014 after short stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns, appeared in 64 games with the Bills. He ranks second in their history with a gross average of 44.10 yards. He also has two of the top five averages in a single season in the club's history.

The Bills had recently signed former Seattle Seahawks punter Jon Ryan to challenge Schmidt, but waived him Saturday.

Bojorquez, signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent from New Mexico, did not have a single punt during the preseason. It was an odd summer for the rookie, because according to media reports, he displayed a strong leg on punts during training-camp practices, yet never got to show it off during any of the Pats' four exhibition games.

Bojorquez averaged 45.1 yards on 116 punts while at New Mexico in 2016 and 2017. He had 45 punts inside the opponents' 20-yard line and 43 that traveled 50 or more yards.

“I don't know what's going on,” Bojorquez was quoted as saying in the Boston Herald after New England's final preseason outing. “I'm just hoping for the best and moving forward.”

Asked why Bojorquez had not punted during the preseason, Patriots coach Bill Belichick, per the Herald, said, "The opportunities to play have to be earned,” Belichick said. “When we feel that that's been done and he's able to do it, or anybody else for that matter – when a player earns an opportunity and is able to participate for the opportunity then we'll try to give it to him.”

The Arizona Cardinals signed Lewis as an undrafted free agent from the University of Pittsburgh in 2017. They waived him on Sept. 2, then signed him to their practice squad, where he remained until his release on Sept. 12. The next day, the Patriots signed him to their practice squad, on which he remained for the balance of last season.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Lewis appeared in 51 games at Pitt, making 12 starts as a senior in 2016. For his college career, he was credited with 103 tackles, two interceptions and 10 passes defensed. According to a bio released by the Bills, he ran a 4.37 40-yard dash in a workout after his time at Pitt.

Lewis is the son of Will Lewis, a former NFL cornerback who worked as a scout and was vice president of football operations for the Seahawks. He now is general manager for the Memphis franchise of the Alliance of American Football minor league. Lewis' uncle is another former NFL defensive back and player-personnel executive, Louis Riddick, an NFL analyst for ESPN.

Meanwhile, the Bills announced the following additions to their practice squad: offensive tackles Gerhard de Beer and De'Ondre Welsey, wide receiver Cam Phillips, running back Keith Ford, defensive end Mike Love, linebacker Corey Thompson, safety Dean Marlowe and cornerback Levi Wallace.

De Beer is a native of South Africa who received a track and field scholarship from Arizona and agreed to walk on to the football team as long as he could be a two-sport athlete.