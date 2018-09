RECHIN, Richard J.

RECHIN - Richard J. August 26, 2018; husband of the late Elaine (nee Traina); dear step-father of James Alaimo and Lisa (Larry) Bell; step-grandfather of Stephanie and Sheila. Private service at the convenience of the family. Dick was a US Naval Korean War Veteran and member of Bricklayers Local #3.