PRIDGEON, Marie E. (Smith)

PRIDGEON - Marie E. (nee Smith)

Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest August 30, 2018. Beloved wife of late Ronald A. Pridgeon; devoted mother of Anthony (late Marlene) Pridgeon and the late Geoffrey Pridgeon; cherished grandmother of Heather (Christopher), Leslie (Morgan) and Anne; fond great-grandmother of Elijah and Conner; loving daughter of the late Albert and Marie Smith; dear sister of Stanley; predeceased by 2 brothers and 1 sister. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 10-12 noon. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com