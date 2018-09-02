PRAY, Earl, Jr.

PRAY - Earl, Jr. Of Buffalo, NY, Sunday, August 26, 2018. Devoted husband of the late Lorraine (nee Mendyk) Pray. Beloved father of Karen (the late Daniel) Lutman, James Pray, the late Donna (survived by Thomas) Frydrychowski and Glenn (Jackie) Pray. Dearest grandfather of Daniel (Stacey) Lutman, Rachel (Brian) Hohl, Jason Frydrychowski and Jessica Pray. Cherished great-grandfather of Isabel, Ethan and William Hohl and Julia Lutman. Earl is also survived by a host of family and friends. Earl's Funeral Mass with full Military Honors is on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 10:00 o'clock at St. Simon's Episcopal Church, 200 Cazenovia Street. Private interment will be held in the Veterans Memorial Plaza at St. Matthew's Cemetery. Online guest book is available at www.kevinmmasonfuneralhome.com