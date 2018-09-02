PORTER, Phyllis J. (Zimmer)

PORTER - Phyllis J. (nee Zimmer)

Went peacefully to be with our Savior August 30, 2018. Beloved wife of Merrill D. Porter; loving mother of Cheryl (Brian) Henry, Michael Porter, and David (Lynn) Porter; cherished grandmother of Kristen, Tracy (Nicholas), Heather, Joshua, and Stephanie; great-grandmother of Savannah and Maverick; sister of Earl (JoAnne) Zimmer. The family will receive friends Friday September 7th, 4-8pm at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park. A memorial service will be held Saturday September 8th, 11am in the Orchard Park Methodist Church 3700 N. Buffalo Rd., friends invited. Memorials made to Kevin's Guest House.