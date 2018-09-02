PETRE, Richard A.

PETRE - Richard A. Age 81 of Alden, September 1, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Norma (nee Marble); devoted father of Jennifer (Jeffrey) Rejewski and Deborah Fitzpatrick; loving grandfather of Kiera Ann Rejewski, Brian Fitzpatrick, Stephanie Fitzpatrick, and 3 great-grandchildren; dear brother of Terry (Victor) Carlucci, late Edward and Robert Pietrzycki; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home Inc. 4929 Broadway, Depew, Tuesday 3-7 PM where a Funeral Service will be held Wednesday at 12:30 PM. Relatives and friends are invited. Mr. Petre was a member of the Southtowns Walleye Association and loved the outdoors. Flowers gratefully declined. Share online condolences at cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com