PANZARELLA, Anthony Steven

PANZARELLA - Anthony Steven August 30, 2018, age 56. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Mary (nee Kocent) Panzarella; caring brother of Nina M. (Timothy) McKinstry; loving uncle to Christine (Nicholas) Battaglia; adored great-uncle to Samantha and Henry Battaglia; also survived by many loving cousins and his devoted friends at Good Will Industries. There will be no prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend Funeral Services on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd.) at 10 AM. If so desired, donations in Anthony's memory may be made to John R. Oishei Children's Hospital. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com