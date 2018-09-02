O'CONNOR, Patricia A. (McDonald)

August 30, 2018, of Orchard Park, NY. Beloved wife of the late Raymond "Winnie" O'Connor; devoted mother of Raymond Jr. (Linda), Brian (Anne Marie), Colleen, Michael (Maricarmen) O'Connor, and Mary (Brian) Wiser; cherished grandmother of Amy, Patrick, Brian Jr., Randy, Stephen, Blair, Shannon, Sean, Kelsey, Zachary, Carlos, Debby, and late Sergio; loving great-grandmother of Cameron, Jonathan, Riley, Braden, Evan, Carlos, Sergio, and Killian; dearest sister of the late Alfred (late Peggy), late Gloria (late Buster) Snyder, and late Earl (Babe) McDonald; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received on Tuesday from 3 - 7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. Where prayers will be held Wednesday at 10:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church at 11:30 AM. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Hospice Buffalo. Pat was a Eucharistic Minister, a counter of funds for Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church, Vice-Chairwoman of the Erie County Democratic Party, and Chairwoman of the Orchard Park Democratic Committee. Online donations and condolences may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.