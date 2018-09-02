NYSEG plans sediment removal from the Erie Canal in Lockport

New York State Electric & Gas Corp. plans to remove 800 cubic yards of sediment from the Erie Canal in Lockport after the navigation season ends, according to a notice posted on the state Department of Environmental Conservation website.

The site, just east of South Transit Street, is about a block from a NYSEG electric substation at South Transit and LaGrange streets. In 2014 and 2015, NYSEG spent $11 million to clean up that site, which from 1851 to 1927 hosted a plant that made burnable gas from coal tar. The tar seeped into the canal through cracks in bedrock, the DEC said at the time.

The DEC set a Sept. 13 deadline for public comment on the plan to excavate a 360-by-40-foot area and ship the sediment to a state-approved disposal site.