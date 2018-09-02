NOTTIS, David N.

NOTTIS - David N. August 29, 2018, of West Valley, NY. Beloved husband of Bessie (nee Puntillo). Dearest father of Marianne (Kevin) Ziccarelli, Marcie (Walt Cawthard) Dolan, David J. (Linda) Nottis and Petrina (Mike) Ezell. Cherished grandfather of 7 and great-grandfather of 6. Dear brother of Barbara (late William) Breezer, Douglas (Nancy), Dean (Andrea) and the late Donald (Delores), Betty (Roy) Collins and Duane Nottis. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Services were held at the convenience of the family. David enjoyed being on his lawnmower and taking care of the property. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com. Arrangements by WOOD FUNERAL HOME, East Aurora.