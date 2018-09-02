MYDLARZ, Stanley

MYDLARZ - Stanley August 30, 2018, beloved husband of the late Mineko "Miki" (nee Kasamatsu); dearest son of the late Anna (Ogurek) and Stanislaus Mydlarz; dearest brother of Rose Gaskin, Helen (late Leon) Augustynek and the late Stella (late Dan) Poch, late Lottie (late Dan) Noreck, late Anthony (late Victoria) and the late Brownislaus (late Catherine) Mydlarz; also survived by 10 nieces and nephews. Family will be present Tuesday 4-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem.) Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Josaphat Parish (William St. at Peoria Ave) Wednesday at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Alzheimers Association of WNY. Online condolences can be made at www.Pietszak.com.