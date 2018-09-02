MURPHY, William F.

MURPHY - William F. August 30, 2018. Beloved husband of 58 years to Mary C. (Long); dear father of William F. Jr. (Mary Joy), Michael J. (Debra), J. Patrick, Thomas J. (Kim) and Brian J. (Sara) Murphy; grandfather of Christopher, Brendan, Daniel Murphy, Anne Marie (Bryan) Rivard, Deirdre (Cory) Byrd, Colleen Murphy (Duy Truong), Katherine Murphy; great-grandfather of Bridget, Jocelyn; brother of John "Cy" Murphy (Ellen) and Sister Thomas Marie Murphy, RSM. Bill was a teacher in the Buffalo Public Schools for 36 years. In retirement, he enjoyed gardening, reading, and his grandchildren and was active in his church. He was known for being kind, gentle, and wise. Friends may call Tuesday 4-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Benedict RC Church (Main St. at Eggert Rd.), Wednesday at 9:30AM. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Lackawanna New York. Condolences at www.denglerrobertsperna.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sisters of Mercy are appreciated, https://www.sistersofmercy.org/donate.