MURPHY, Gerry

MURPHY - Gerry Formerly of West Seneca, New York, passed away on August 21, 2018. Gerry is survived by his wife, Marcia (Truesdale); children, James (Denise) Murphy, Joann (Ernie) Cohen, Lisa (Tobin) Shepardson and Debbie (Lou) Bauer; and two grandchildren Brett Bauer and Becca Shepardson. Gerry enjoyed a long career as a Produce Buyer working for Loblaws, Peter J. Schmitt, and Olean Wholesale. A private service will be held at a future date.