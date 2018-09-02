MORGAN-BARTH, Marilynn A.

MORGAN-BARTH - Marilynn A. August 25, 2018, of Buffalo, NY; wife of the late Andrew Barth; dear mother of Brenda and Joseph Barth; sister of David Morgan, George Morgan, Laura (Eugene) Eagan and the late Nicholas Morgan and Mona Pitts. No prior visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. For any information, please contact Brenda Barth at 482-6825. Arrangements by BUFFALO NIAGARA CREMATION SERVICE, 855-1411.