MILLER, Gerald J.

Miller - Gerald J. Of Hamburg, NY. Entered into rest August 23, 2018. Beloved companion of Donna Marie Sadlon. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 716-627-2919. Donations may be made to Hawk Creek Wildlife Center, Gooseneck Waterfowl Sanctuary, or the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com