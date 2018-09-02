MERRITT-MERVINE, Nathaniel C.

MERRITT-MERVINE - Nathaniel C. Age 40, of Brighton, NY, passed away in Cleveland, OH on August 26, 2018. Beloved husband of Leah Merritt-Mervine; dearly loved son of Donna Biro and the late Robert Paul Merritt; dearest grandson of Gerta and Donald Carpenter and Marjorie and Thomas Merritt (both deceased); cherished nephew of Andra and Eric Farley, Jane Lynn Merritt and Ralph Caruso; dear son-in-law of Barbara and Lawrence Mervine; caring brother-in-law of Rachel and Richard Adelstein, Rebecca Mervine, Matthew Hogan, Sarah Mervine and Mark Schiff; loving uncle of Melanie and Jacob Adelstein, Hannah, Sophie, and Olivia Mervine-Schiff and Sean Hogan; Nate is also survived by his ever-present companion, his adored dog, Ruby. A celebration of Nate's life will take place at the Interfaith Chapel at the University of Rochester River Campus on Wilson Boulevard on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Interment was held in Lakeview Cemetery, Cleveland, OH. Donations may be made to The Leah and Nathaniel Merritt-Mervine Tikkun Olam Fund c/o The Foundation of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester, 441 East Avenue, Rochester, NY 14607. Funeral arrangements under the direction of BERKOWITZ-KUMIN-BOOKATZ MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Cleveland Heights, OH, (800) 448-2210.