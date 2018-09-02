McCARTHY, Elizabeth C. (Goris)

August 27, 2018, age 97. Wife of the late John McCarthy; sister of Delores Smith, and the late Mary Bitterman and Ann Ritchey; mother of Frances Blersch and the late Marilyn (Jack) Walsh, Eugene (Marcia) Cartie, Judy Cartie and Michael Cartie. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and many nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial Mass in her memory will be held on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 1 pm at St Jude the Apostle Church, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, NY at 1pm.