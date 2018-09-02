MATYZBAN, Genevieve (Pawelczyk)

Of Depew, NY, August 29, 2018; beloved mother of Michael Matyzban; loving grandmother of Michael Zavarella; great-grandmother of Calvin and Kaeden; sister of Mary (late Joseph) Mazurkiewicz; predeceased by brothers and sisters. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Road), West Seneca (668-5666), where funeral will be held Wednesday morning, 8:30 AM and from Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 9:30 o'clock. Friends are invited.