Man flees after assault at Coca-Cola Field, but leaves shoes behind

Buffalo police are putting their best feet forward to catch someone accused of an assault at Coca-Cola Field on Saturday.

Police say two men argued around 7:45 p.m. at 1 James D. Griffin Plaza. That's the address for Coca-Cola Field, where the National Buffalo Wing Festival was taking place. A police report doesn't say whether the dispute took place inside or outside the venue.

A 63-year-old city resident told police that a man he didn't know struck him in the face, possibly while holding a weapon, causing a cut on his chin. The assailant slipped away from security guards and fled the area.

However, police said he left his shoes at the scene. If detectives have seen "Cinderella," they know what they need to do to find him.

Stephen T. Watson
