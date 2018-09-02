MAGAVERN, Linda R.

MAGAVERN - Linda R. On August 29, 2018, Linda R. Magavern, beloved wife of William J. Magavern II, passed away at her summer home in Eden, NY following an extended battle against pancreatic cancer. She is survived by a daughter, Megan M. Robertson, and a son, W. Laird Robertson III (Elena), both of Buffalo. They are joined by three stepdaughters: Mary Magavern of Norwich, VT, Dr. Lydia Shrestha of Oakland, CA, and Polly Wolfe (Daniel) of Denver, CO, as well as seven grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Marc D. Robertson (Anne), of Mt. Horeb, WI. Born in Champaign, IL, Linda moved to Buffalo as a child with her father Donald C. Robertson who became the chairman of the Department of Art at the University of Buffalo, and her mother Marjorie L. Robertson, a fashion illustrator. Linda was a graduate of Buffalo Seminary and University at Buffalo. She served as a trustee of Buffalo Seminary. In 2016, with her husband, she funded construction of the Magavern-Sutton Courtyard at Sem designed by her sister-in-law, landscape architect Mary Magavern Worrell. Linda also served as a Director of the Buffalo Tennis and Squash Club, and was an active volunteer at the Burchfield-Penney Art Center, where she helped design themes for the Center's annual galas. She was a member of the Garret Club, the Clarksburg Club and a past member of Buffalo Harbor Sailing Club. She met her first husband, W. Laird Robertson Jr., at the University of Wyoming. Mr. Robertson passed away in 2005. She married attorney William J. Magavern II in 2006. Linda was an accomplished watercolorist, gardener, tennis player, skier, and sailor. She worked with contractor Tim Hess as an artist on projects at the National Museum of the American Indian, the Smithsonian's American Art Museum, and the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 15, at 11:30 AM, at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 724 Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.