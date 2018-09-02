LOVERME, Charles A. "Charlie"

August 30, 2018, of Buffalo, NY, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Terry M. (nee Hoen); dear father of Jennifer Lee Loverme; brother of Paula (Daniel) Klemens and the late Russell (Gloria) Loverme; also survived by nieces and nephews; no prior visitation and no services are scheduled. Charlie was a Buffalo musician for over 50 years and a Vietnam Veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, the Erie County SPCA, or the Buffalo City Mission. Arrangements by BUFFALO NIAGARA CREMATION SERVICE, 716-855-1411.