LIVINGSTON, Willie Mae

LIVINGSTON - Willie Mae Entered into rest August 29, 2018. Her faithfulness, dedication, contagious smile, and love for God, family and friends will live forever. She is survived by five daughters, and predeceased by one daughter and husband. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held, September 22, 2018, 12 PM at Edison Street Church. The family wishes to thank all who have been a blessing in her life. Condolences & contributions may be received at www.tonylpickens.com