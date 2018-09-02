Kulpa: No raises for Amherst elected officials in 2019

Elected officials in Amherst wouldn't get pay raises next year under a proposal from Town Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa.

The proposed 2019 salaries are: $105,000 for supervisor; $35,000 for Town Board members; $82,000 for town clerk; $100,000 for highway superintendent; and $102,000 for town justices. In addition, the stipend paid to Deputy Supervisor Francina Spoth would remain at $4,000.

The Town Board would vote to set next year's pay for elected officials Tuesday. The salaries also would go into the supervisor's proposed 2019 budget.

"I am not finished with my budget proposal, but it strikes me early on that this needs to be a lean year and I do not see increases for elected officials as appropriate," Kulpa said.

Town officials didn't receive raises for 2018, but the Town Board for 2017 approved 40 percent raises for council members, as well as increases for all elected officials.