Share this article

print logo

Kulpa: No raises for Amherst elected officials in 2019

| Published | Updated

Elected officials in Amherst wouldn't get pay raises next year under a proposal from Town Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa.

Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa. (Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)

The proposed 2019 salaries are: $105,000 for supervisor; $35,000 for Town Board members; $82,000 for town clerk; $100,000 for highway superintendent; and $102,000 for town justices. In addition, the stipend paid to Deputy Supervisor Francina Spoth would remain at $4,000.

The Town Board would vote to set next year's pay for elected officials Tuesday. The salaries also would go into the supervisor's proposed 2019 budget.

"I am not finished with my budget proposal, but it strikes me early on that this needs to be a lean year and I do not see increases for elected officials as appropriate," Kulpa said.

Town officials didn't receive raises for 2018, but the Town Board for 2017 approved 40 percent raises for council members, as well as increases for all elected officials.

Amherst Town Board approves big pay raises for elected officials

Stephen T. Watson – Stephen T. Watson reports on development, real estate and business in the towns of Amherst and Clarence, along with development, government and school districts throughout the Northtowns. A native of the Town of Tonawanda, he worked at the Post-Standard newspaper in Syracuse before starting at The Buffalo News in 2001.
There are no comments - be the first to comment