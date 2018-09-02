KOPRA, Stella M. (Kozak)

KOPRA - Stella M.

(nee Kozak)

August 31, 2018 age 95; beloved wife of the late of Stephen R. Kopra; loving mother of Stephen F. (Patricia), Susan (James) Natali and Donald Kopra; dearest grandmother of Stephen W., Leah, Edward, John, Niles and Lucas; sister of the late Julian Kozak, Tessie Brzykcy and John Kozak; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday 3-7 pm at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker) where prayers will be said Friday at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. John The Baptist Church at 9:30 AM. Family and friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made in Stella's memory to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com