KOBEL, Paula Anne

KOBEL - Paula Anne Entered into rest August 30, 2018. Loving mother of one daughter; beloved daughter of the late Norman and Joan (nee Roehmholdt) Kobel; dear sister of Joan F. Kobel, Mary (Richard Wilson), Kathy (Richard) Maisano, Mark (Sharon) Kobel, and the late Norman (Cindy) Kobel; cherished aunt of Damian, Adam, Carrie, and Valarie Rose; fond great-aunt of Noah, Emma, and Natalia; also survived by her BFFs: Ladybug and Kitten; and many friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Timothy's Church, 565 East Park Drive, Tonawanda on Saturday morning (October 6th) at 10 o'clock. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com