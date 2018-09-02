KEEVES, Matthew J., Jr.

Keeves - Matthew J., Jr. Of South Buffalo, NY. August 31, 2018. Son of the late Matthew J., Sr. and Nancy A. (Yeager) Keeves; dearest brother of Margaret, Thomas F. (Marie), Michael B. (Christine) and James A. Keeves; also survived by two nephews, a niece, an aunt, cousins and many friends. No prior visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.