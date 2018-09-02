KALINSKI, Mary T. (Horan)

KALINSKI - Mary T. (nee Horan)

Of Hamburg, NY August 31, 2018; beloved wife of John P. Kalinski; loving mother of Sandra (Mark) Braun and John (Danielle) Kalinski III; cherished grammy of Nash and Tyler Braun and Johnny IV and Alivia Kalinski; dearest daughter of Theresa (George) Brown and the late Edwin Horan; dear sister of Martin Horan, Linda (Michael) Herberger, Cynthia (James) Fisher and the late Edwin Horan; also survvied by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Monday from 3-8 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555) where prayers will be said Tuesday at 8:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Church at 9:30 am. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com