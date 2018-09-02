JOSLIN, Steven A.

JOSLIN - Steven A. Died August 30, 2018. Beloved husband of Shirley (Kolasz) Joslin; dear son of Eleanor (Cook) Joslin and the late Donald Joslin; brother of Nanci (Jack) Lindell, Michael (Nancy) Joslin, Scott (Ernestine) Joslin; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Hamburg-Eden Animal Rescue Team and or Hospice Buffalo. Steve loved his cats and loved traveling with his friends. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com