JORDAN, Frederick Douglas, Jr.

JORDAN JORDAN - Frederick Douglas, Jr. August 31, 2018. Beloved husband of Zolla (nee Gray) Jordan; also survived by 8 children, a host of other relatives and friends. At the request of Mr. Jordan, services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY. Share online condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com