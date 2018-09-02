JONES, Patrick E.

JONES - Patrick E. August 20, 2018, age 57, of Dallas GA. Born in the Town of Tonawanda. Patrick was preceded in death by his father Robert A. Jones, Sr. Survivors include his wife Dana Corley Jones, his son, Dylan W. Jones of GA, his mother Jeanne Jones, his brothers Robert A. Jr. (Annemarie), James (Jennifer), John (Kathe), Christopher (MaryKay), a sister Donna (David) Graver, and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service at St. Johnsburg fire hall pavilion will be held from 1-2 pm with a celebration of life from 2-6 pm on Saturday September 8, 2018 at 7165 Ward Rd., North Tonawanda, where the family will be present.