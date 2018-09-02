JASSY, Liliana V. (Mustacchi)

JASSY - Liliana V. (nee Mustacchi)

Died May 1, 2018 in Brookline, MA. She was 89. She was born in Cairo, Egypt July 19, 1928, the daughter of Gino Mustacchi, the president of the National Bank of Egypt, and his wife Gilda Rieti, a gifted concert pianist. There were four children including her siblings Piero, Mario, and Marisa. Liliana was the youngest. They lived in the Villa del Giglio, designed by Gilda and now the Thai Embassy in Cairo. Liliana received a French baccalaureate in Egypt and later a master's degree in French literature at the University of Buffalo. She was married in 1947 to Lionel Jassy, a lawyer and tennis champion. They were forced with many people of European background - the Mustacchis were Italian nationals - to leave Egypt under the Nasser regime, fleeing in 1963 to New York City. After her marital separation she moved to Buffalo with their two sons, to be near Marisa and her husband, the late Dr. Henry Mihich, a longtime researcher and administrator at Roswell Park Memorial Institute, and her niece, Sylvia Mihich. She lived in Amherst until retiring to the Boston area with the Mihiches in recent years. She taught Italian at Grover Cleveland High School in Buffalo for almost 20 years. She was a Life Master bridge player and had played against Omar Sharif. She was an avid reader, reading The New York Times each day, enjoyed art and literature, and was a gourmet cook. She was predeceased by her eldest son, Dr. Lucien Jassy, an internist, of San Diego, CA. She is survived by her other son, Dr. Loc Jassy, a psychotherapist, of Aptos, CA; four grandchildren, Jorel Jassy of San Francisco, a doctoral student in psychology, Jean Paul Jassy of Los Angeles, a lawyer, Daniel Jassy of San Diego, a financial equity research analyst, and Alexander Jassy Selman of Bakersfield, CA, a lawyer; and two great-grandchildren, Lucienne and Colette Jassy.