HYLAND, Matthew J.

HYLAND - Matthew J. Passed away suddenly at home on Monday, August 27, 2018, at the age of 98. Matt was a World War II Veteran who enlisted in the U.S. Army prior to Pearl Harbor and served with honor and distinction in both the North African Campaign and the European Theater, attaining the rank of Captain. After the War, he worked for the New York Telephone Company for 39 years, closing out his "work life" in 1979 to enjoy a retirement of almost 40 years. He had recently commented that he'd been retired for longer than he worked. A dedicated member of Saint Andrew's R.C. Church, he served various roles in many Church groups and activities and was an usher for more than 50 years. He loved baseball, and could be seen sitting in his cherished seat behind home plate at almost every Buffalo Bisons game until the late 1990s. He also loved dogs, and was the proud and loving buddy of 7 of them in his lifetime: Whiskers, Missy, Montana, Jane, Moses, and Dash passed away before him, but his pal Boomer lives on and will miss him terribly. Husband of Frances (nee Lonergan) Hyland, who predeceased him in 1950, he is survived by his loving son Dr. James Hyland, and his beloved niece Dana (late Dennis) Dee, and also by his brother Robert Hyland, a nephew Robert Hyland, and a niece Marcia (William) Held. A private service and Remembrance Dinner will be held to honor his life at a later date. He was the best Father in this world. Arrangements by GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Friends are welcome to share condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com