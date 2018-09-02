HUFNAGEL, Rita M. (Wilting)

Of Getzville, August 30, 2018. Devoted wife of 63 years to the late Raymond J. Hufnagel. Dear mother of Glenn R., Paul J. (Cheryl), Earl J. (Cheryl), late Michael J. (Sharon), Elaine P. Hereth and Donna M. Docenko (Gregory). Fond grandmother of Laura (Josh) Dziomba, Jill (John) Ognibene, Lisa (Steve) Hansen, Dr. James (Cheryl) Hereth, Michael J. Hereth, Amy (Justen) Milbrand, Nicholas (Kristen) Hereth, Adam and Katie Hufnagel, Christina and Anton Docenko; great-grandmother of eight. Dear sister-in-law of Dolores (late Richard) Hufnagel. Daughter of Charlotte and John Wilting. Beloved sister of late Ruth M. (Joseph) Maul and late Coreinne S. Wilting. Also survived by a multitude of nieces and nephews and friends and staff at Beechwood Home. Rita worked tirelessly as a homemaker to support her family and was a dedicated volunteer at St. Pius X Church, the PTA and Girl Scouts. Rita and Ray lived in North Port, FL for 25 years. Rita willed her body to the UB Anatomical Gift program. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Contributions in her memory are suggested to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (www.lls.org) or to Roswell Park Cancer Institute (www.roswellpark.org).