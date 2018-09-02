HOUSTON, Thomas H.

HOUSTON - Thomas H. Age 69 of North Tonawanda, August 30, 2018 in Niagara Hospice House, following a valiant battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Dr. Thomas F. Houston and Helen (Dolan) Houston. Thomas had been employed as a Customs and Border Patrol Agent for over 20 years. He had been a member of the St. Albert Parish Council. Beloved husband of Joanne (Kuzmierczak) Houston; dear father of Mark (Kristin) Houston and Eric Houston; loving grandfather of Isobel Houston; brother of Dennis (Mary) Houston, Dr. Patrick (Janet) Houston, Helene Houston, and the late Gregory Houston; brother-in-law of Catherine Houston and Ronald (Geraldine) Dobiesz; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home Inc. 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd. in North Tonawanda on Sunday from 7-9 P.M. and on Monday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10 AM from St. Jude the Apostle R. C. Church, interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. If so desired memorials may be made to the Niagara Hospice. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com.