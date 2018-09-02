HORN, Ethel J. (O'Neil)

HORN - Ethel J. (nee O'Neil)

Of Orchard Park, went home to be with her Lord on August 19, 2018 at the age of 97. She was the beloved wife of the late Ladd L. Horn; dear sister of Doris O'Neil, Harriett Halliday and the late Evelyn Stuhr; devoted mother of Keith (Valerie) Horn and Judith Horn; cherished grandmother of Alyson (Sergio) Mazza and Erin (Benjamin) Lineman; great-grandmother of Gabriel, Rosalina, and Alma Mazza, and Elijah, Abigail and Naomi Grace Lineman. She was a graduate of Bryant & Stratton College and an Executive Payroll Clerk at National Gypsum, but most of all, she was dedicated to serving her family. She will be greatly missed until we see her again in the presence of Jesus, our Savior, for, "Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty." Psalm 91:1. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, 3060 Abbott Rd., on Saturday morning, September 8th at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Ethel's name be directed to Camp Li-Lo-Li for camper scholarships (8811 Sunfish Run Road, Randolph, NY 14772). Interment Hillcrest Cemetery.