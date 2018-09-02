HOOCK, Elaine (Feltz)

Of West Seneca, surrounded by her loving family, went to be with Our Lord on August 15, 2018 at the age of 65. Predeceased by her beloved husband Edward Hoock, Jr.; daughter of the late Albert and Lorraine Feltz; survived by Kimberly (Chris) Fahy, Krag (Hillary) Lambert; loving sister of Kathy (Bruce) Lounsbury, Annette (Tony) Reynolds-Thies, Marsha Lambert; also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at Faith United Church of Christ, 8651 Boston State Rd., Boston, NY, on Saturday, October 13th at 1 PM. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com