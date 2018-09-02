HOARE, John T.

HOARE - John T. August 30, 2018 at age 71. Beloved husband of the late Judi (nee Oberle) Miller; devoted father of Colleen Susskraut and John Lillis; loving grandfather of Cpl. Matthew Susskraut, USMC, Kaylie Susskraut and Connor Susskraut; dear brother of Ellen (Ronald) Halter, Miles Hoare and the late Carol Ann (Peter) Taboni and Beatrice Willard; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. John was a lieutenant with the Buffalo Fire Department and an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Arrangements by Quinn-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com