HARTER, Christian E. "Chris"

HARTER - Christian E. "Chris"

August 19, 2018 of Lake View, NY; beloved husband of Kathryn (Way) Harter; dear father of Cameron and Taylor Harter; son of Eric and Marcia (McLeese) Harter; brother of Kevin (Susan), Lisa (Maxwell Brown) Harter; survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, September 8th, from 11 AM - 12 PM at the Springville Country Club, where services will follow at 12 PM. Arrangements by the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., Angola, NY.