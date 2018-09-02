GRUENTHANER, Margaret I. (Dudash)

August 27, 2018, age 87, beloved wife of the late Ferdinand A. "Fred" Gruenthaner; loving mother of Karen (Hugh Lipsius) Vassh, Michael (Debbie) Gruenthaner and Michele (Arthur) Cecere; grandmother of Jeffrey, Peter (Lindsey), Ashley Cecere and Casey Cecere; great-grandmother of Graycee and Camilla; sister of Ethel Dudash, Margaret was predeceased by four brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday September 7, 2018 from 5-9 PM at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 9:30 AM at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 1 St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster. Entombment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. Family and friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com