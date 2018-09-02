GRAVES - Algraphy (Hart)

GRAVES - Algraphy (nee Hart)

Entered into eternal rest August 29, 2018 at the age of 95. Wife of the late Hugh G. Graves; dearest mother of Tommy R. (Judy) Graves of Soso, MS, Harry K. (Barbara) Graves, Ruby D. (the late Harry) Reed, Benjamin (Beverly) Graves, Shirley A. Graves-Poles of Pittsburg, CA, Nathaniel Graves of Jersey City, NJ and James E. Graves of Oakland, CA; also survived by 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives. The family will receive friends Friday, September 7, 2018 from 11AM-12Noon at Zion Missionary Baptist Church 179 E. Ferry St., where funeral services will immediately follow. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery West Seneca, NY. Mrs. Graves was a member of Emmanuel Temple Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 995 Genesee St, Buffalo, NY. Share online condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com