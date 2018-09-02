GAROZZO, Lucia (Puma)

August 31, 2018. Beloved wife of 63 years to Santo Garozzo; loving mother of Carmen (Nancy) Garozzo, Maria (Russell) Payne and Salvatore (Cheryl) Garozzo; cherished grandmother of Matthew, Laura, Christopher, Joseph Garozzo, Lee Ann (Travis) Allen, Luciana and Silvana Payne; also survived by many cousins. Family will be present on Monday from 2-6 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Family and friends are asked to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Margaret's Church on Tuesday at 9 AM followed by interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com.