University at Buffalo 48, Delaware State 10
University at Buffalo receiver George Rushing catches a touchdown pass.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo receiver George Rushing celebrates his touchdown catch.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo defenders tackle Delaware Stateu2019s Richard Harris.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo receiver K.J. Osborn follows the block of Evan Ksiezarczyk.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo receiver Antonio Nunn drags Delaware State defender Issiah Small.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo receiver Anthony Johnson catches a touchdown pass.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo receiver Anthony Johnson catches a touchdown pass.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson throws against Delaware State.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson throws.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Amanda Sauer, referee for the University at Buffalo and Delaware State, at UB Stadium.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo quarterback K.J. Osborn attempts to catch a pass.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalou2019s Malcolm Koonce tackles Delaware Stateu2019s Keenan Black.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson throws.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo running back Johnathan Hawkins runs against Delaware State.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo kicks an extra point against Delaware State.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo running back Johnathan Hawkins is tackled by Delaware Stateu2019s Keyjuan Shelby.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson throws.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo defender Dev Lamour tries to tackle Delaware Stateu2019s Mike Waters.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo defender Chuck Harris recovers a Delaware State fumble.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo defender Myles Nicholas sheds a block to tackle Delaware Stateu2019s Brycen Alleyne.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo kicker Adam Mitcheson lines up his kicking team.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo defensive back Devon Russell celebrates an interception.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo linebacker Khalil Hodge defends Delaware State receiver Trey Gross.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo earns an extra point.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo lineman Tomas Jack-Kurdyla celebrates with Anthone Johnson after his touchdown catch.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo lineman Jacquis Webb and Tomas Jack-Kurdyla block Delaware State.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo tight end Zac Lefebvre runs after a catch against Delaware State.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson throws against Delaware State.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo center James Ou2019Hagan blocks against Delaware State.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo faced Delaware State at UB Stadium.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University at Buffalo defensive lineman Justin Brandon tackles Delaware Stateu2019s Brycen Alleyne.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Photo:
1
/ 32
Saturday, September 1, 2018
University at Buffalo captured a big victory over Delaware State during on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 at UB Stadium.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
UB offense rolls in blowout victory against Delaware State
